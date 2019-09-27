Delhi metro Grey line gets safety panel nod, will reach villages of Najafgarh

The Delhi Metro network is set to bring villages in Najafgarh under its fold, with the 4.3-km-long Grey Line getting clearance from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) Thursday.

Advertising

The line, which will branch out from the Dwarka station on the Blue Line, will have three stations: Dwarka, Nangli and Najafgarh.

“The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety, Janak Kumar Garg, has accorded the mandatory approval for the commencement of passenger operations on the 4.295-km-long Dwarka-Najafgarh section of Delhi Metro. This stretch will connect the Outer Delhi locality of Najafgarh with the rest of the city,” DMRC executive director Anuj Dayal said.

The exact date for commencement of operations on the line shall be intimated shortly, he added. The CMRS inspection on the line, where work had begun in October 2017, was carried out on September 25.

Advertising

The Grey Line has a 2.7-km-long elevated stretch while the remaining is underground. A 1.18-km-long extension of the line from Najafgarh to Dhansa bus stand is slated for completion by December 2020.

The Grey line was not originally part of Metro’s Phase II project under which the Pink and Magenta Lines have come up. The existing Dwarka station, which will now have interchange facility, will be connected to the new station through an 80 metre passage.