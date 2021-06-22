Monkey’s day out: Delhi Metro to consult forest department

The Delhi Metro will consult the Forest Department to chalk out a plan to tackle instances such as the recent one of a monkey entering a train coach, the corporation said in a statement.

“DMRC in consultation with the Forest Department plans to work out a standard operating procedure to deal with such unexpected situations arising out of their entry into Metro premises for passengers’ safety,” the statement said.

Last Saturday, a video clip had gone viral, showing a monkey travelling inside the Metro train on Blue Line, two branches of which connect Noida and Vaishali with Dwarka.

“The monkey sneaked into the train at Akshardham Metro Station and remained in the system for 3-4 minutes. DMRC staff acted swiftly after getting information on the issue and the train was evacuated at the next station,” the metro said.

Though this was a rare occurrence, there have been instances of passengers spotting monkeys and even snakes in certain stations of the Delhi Metro such as Yamuna Bank.

The metro authorities have experimented with engaging people who could scare away the monkeys by aping langur’s voice. The New Delhi Municipal Council has also tried out the method in the past to keep monkeys at bay from the VVIP zone.

“DMRC once again appeals to the general public to inform the train operator/metro authorities in case of any such incident being noticed for immediate remedial action,” DMRC Chief Spokesperson Anuj Dayal said.