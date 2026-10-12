Argument over seat in Delhi Metro turns fatal: Former IAS officer, son arrested after 48-year-old dies

A former IAS officer and his son have been arrested in connection with the case. The victim has been identified as Pawan Sharma.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readOct 12, 2026 07:59 AM IST
A 48-year-old man died after he was allegedly slapped and pushed during an argument over a seat reserved for senior citizens.A 48-year-old man died after he was allegedly slapped and pushed during an argument over a seat reserved for senior citizens. (File photo/Enhanced using AI)
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A 48-year-old man died after he was allegedly slapped and pushed during an argument over a seat reserved for senior citizens inside a Delhi Metro train, police said on Sunday.

A former IAS officer and his son have been arrested in connection with the case, news agency PTI reported citing sources. The victim has been identified as Pawan Sharma.

The incident took place on October 8 at the Supreme Court Metro station, where Sharma got into an altercation with the two accused Sanjay Pratap Singh and his son Sidharth Singh, according to the FIR.

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Both accused were arrested following the registration of the FIR, according to the news agency.

The dispute reportedly began over a seat reserved for senior citizens. The altercation turned fatal after Sharma was slapped and pushed, causing him to fall and sustain head injuries, police said.

The Metro staff rushed him to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital in an ambulance, where he was declared dead, stated the FIR.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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