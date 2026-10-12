Argument over seat in Delhi Metro turns fatal: Former IAS officer, son arrested after 48-year-old dies

A 48-year-old man died after he was allegedly slapped and pushed during an argument over a seat reserved for senior citizens. (File photo/Enhanced using AI)

A 48-year-old man died after he was allegedly slapped and pushed during an argument over a seat reserved for senior citizens inside a Delhi Metro train, police said on Sunday.

A former IAS officer and his son have been arrested in connection with the case, news agency PTI reported citing sources. The victim has been identified as Pawan Sharma.

The incident took place on October 8 at the Supreme Court Metro station, where Sharma got into an altercation with the two accused Sanjay Pratap Singh and his son Sidharth Singh, according to the FIR.

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Both accused were arrested following the registration of the FIR, according to the news agency.