As GRAP-1 curbs come into effect, Delhi Metro to run more weekday trips

Delhi Metro will run 20 additional train trips on weekdays from Thursday to encourage the use of public transport amid implementation of Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the Capital on Wednesday to tackle pollution. The additional train services will operate Monday to Friday, officials said.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage I of GRAP after the city’s air quality deteriorated to the ‘poor’ category on Wednesday.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Wednesday that the additional trips would operate from October 22, alongside intensified anti-pollution measures at its construction sites and surrounding areas, an official said.