As GRAP-1 curbs come into effect, Delhi Metro to run more weekday trips

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Delhi Metro will run 20 additional train trips on weekdays from Thursday to encourage the use of public transport amid implementation of Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the Capital on Wednesday to tackle pollution. The additional train services will operate Monday to Friday, officials said.
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage I of GRAP after the city’s air quality deteriorated to the ‘poor’ category on Wednesday.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Wednesday that the additional trips would operate from October 22, alongside intensified anti-pollution measures at its construction sites and surrounding areas, an official said.
As part of the drive, DMRC will undertake measures to reduce dust at construction sites, clear road dust from surrounding roads and remove garbage from footpaths and road medians. Engineers will also inspect construction sites and adjoining roads to ensure construction materials are properly covered and wheel-wash facilities for outgoing vehicles are functional.
According to a DMRC spokesperson, the measures will supplement existing efforts to curb pollution. Around 31 km of city roads are currently under DMRC’s temporary jurisdiction to facilitate Metro construction. Further, DMRC also said that most of these roads had already been repaired to prevent them from contributing to pollution.
DMRC has also installed over 250 anti-smog and mist guns at construction sites, Metro stations and office buildings to reduce dust levels, officials said.
Under the revised GRAP schedule issued on September 29, Stage I applies when Delhi’s AQI is between 201 and 300. The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI), which stood at 179 in the ‘moderate’ category on October 20, deteriorated to 244 on October 21 — entering the ‘poor’ category.
Schools and offices will continue to function normally under these curbs.
Stage II kicks in for ‘very poor’ air quality (301-400), Stage III for ‘severe’ air quality (401-450) and Stage IV for ‘severe+’ air quality (above 450).