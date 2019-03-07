Delhi Metro extends Blue Line further into Noida with six elevated stations

Services on the Delhi Metro’s Blue Line extension — from Noida City Centre to Electronic City Metro station — will begin soon, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

The 6.67-km-long extended corridor will comprise six elevated stations. The extension will provide a crucial link to the Noida Metro Rail Corporation’s (NMRC) Aqua Line, whose Sector 51 station is situated barely 100 metres away from the Blue Line’s Sector 52 station.

The Blue Line will be extended beyond Noida City Centre across Sectors 34, 52, 61, 59, 62 and Electronic City stations. The corridor is a broad-gauge track, and will extend the present length of the Blue Line to 56.46 km.

“The section will be a major boost for many residential localities in Sectors 34, 52 and 22, as well as for commercial areas between Sector 59 and Electronic City. The culminating stop is situated at the Noida-Ghaziabad border and hence residents of the neighbouring district will also benefit from this enhanced connectivity,” the DMRC said.

For the first time, the DMRC has installed six Monopole towers (a new type of electricity and a WiFi transmission tower) for the Uttar Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (UPPTCL) at Sector 34.

At a height of 21 metres, the Electronic City station is the highest station of the Delhi Metro network.

The trains will operate at a frequency of 5 minutes and 26 seconds during peak hours. The Line will be open for public usage soon, said officials. Meanwhile, the NMRC is making provisions for inter-connectivity between the two lines.

“We are building a pathway between Sector 51 and Sector 52 stations, which will be operational soon,” an NMRC spokesperson said.