Budget 2019: Delhi Metro gets Rs 400 cr for expansion, RRTS project gets Rs 974 cr push

Projects for the expansion of Delhi Metro got an allocation of Rs 414.70 crores in the Union Budget 2019-2020 announced Friday.

Advertising

With the Metro Phase IV proposal being stuck between the Centre and Delhi government, Metro officials said the allocation has been made for expansion plans in NCR, particularly Noida and Ghaziabad.

Last year, the allocation for Delhi Metro Rail Corporation was Rs 50 crore as no projects were planned for the fiscal year. Delhi Metro has a circuit spanning almost 350 kilometres in Delhi and NCR.

The budget has also provided a purse of Rs 19,152 crore for Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) and Metro projects, which can be used for the Metro Phase IV when it receives clearance. In total, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs allocated Rs 17,713.93 crore for executing Metro projects across the country.

Advertising

The Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project between Delhi-Meerut and Delhi-Alwar, which is also stuck between the State and the Centre, will ensure a faster transit between the NCR towns.

The government has allocated Rs 974.25 crore for the development of the project. Last year, Rs 315 crore was allocated for the project.

Work on the 82-kilometre Delhi-Meerut circuit has already begun in a section that falls under Uttar Pradesh. The aim is to reduce travel time between the two points to 60minutes.

The Delhi-Alwar project has already been approved by the Haryana and Rajasthan governments. Delhi government’s approval is still pending over the building of a station in Sarai Kale Khan.