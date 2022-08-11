scorecardresearch
Newspaper clippings, maps and images from Partition: Exhibition now open at Rajiv Chowk and Kashmere Gate metro stations

The exhibition, set up to mark the ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’, was inaugurated on Wednesday and will be open for visitors till August 14.

Delhi Metro has launched an exhibition on 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' at Rajiv Chowk and Kashmere Gate Metro Stations.

An exhibition on the partition has been set up at the Rajiv Chowk and Kashmere Gate metro stations by the Delhi Metro as part of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav for 75 years of India’s Independence.

The exhibition, set up to mark the ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’, was inaugurated on Wednesday and will be open for visitors till August 14. Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that August 14 would be observed as ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ across the country.

The exhibition has been set up according to the directions of the Ministry of Culture and has been curated by the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) and Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA).

“’The Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ has been envisaged to bring to light the agony, suffering, and pain of millions of people who were the sufferers of partition. It is to remind the country of the largest displacement of human population in the last century, which also claimed the lives of a large number of people,” the DMRC said in a statement.

The exhibition comprises panels on Viceroy Lord Mountbatten’s address in June 1947 announcing the “plan to transfer power almost a year ahead of the earlier schedule”, and an All India Muslim League meeting held on June 9, 1947, which passed a resolution seeking partition.

It also includes panels on the wrecked buildings in Lahore and Amritsar, pointing to the “extensive and brutal nature of the communal violence that rocked parts of India in 1946 and 1947”. Visitors can also view newspaper clippings, maps showing the boundaries that were laid down, and images of refugees making the journey between India and Pakistan.

