Newspaper clippings, maps and images from Partition: Exhibition now open at Rajiv Chowk and Kashmere Gate metro stations

Updated: August 11, 2022 12:08:26 pm
An exhibition on the partition has been set up at the Rajiv Chowk and Kashmere Gate metro stations by the Delhi Metro as part of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav for 75 years of India’s Independence.
The exhibition, set up to mark the ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’, was inaugurated on Wednesday and will be open for visitors till August 14. Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that August 14 would be observed as ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ across the country.
The exhibition has been set up according to the directions of the Ministry of Culture and has been curated by the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) and Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA).
“’The Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ has been envisaged to bring to light the agony, suffering, and pain of millions of people who were the sufferers of partition. It is to remind the country of the largest displacement of human population in the last century, which also claimed the lives of a large number of people,” the DMRC said in a statement.
Subscriber Only Stories
The exhibition comprises panels on Viceroy Lord Mountbatten’s address in June 1947 announcing the “plan to transfer power almost a year ahead of the earlier schedule”, and an All India Muslim League meeting held on June 9, 1947, which passed a resolution seeking partition.
It also includes panels on the wrecked buildings in Lahore and Amritsar, pointing to the “extensive and brutal nature of the communal violence that rocked parts of India in 1946 and 1947”. Visitors can also view newspaper clippings, maps showing the boundaries that were laid down, and images of refugees making the journey between India and Pakistan.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'
Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'
Five states that refused to join India after IndependencePremium
To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key statesPremium
Will Nitish be PM face in 2024? Why that’s easier said than donePremium
Latest News
Bogus, a joke: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar denies Sushil Modi’s V-P claims
‘Ashish Nehra is right now preparing for UK Prime Minister Elections. So Chill’: Sehwag trolls Pakistani political commentator
Walk of Japanese children develops differently from kids in other countries: Study
Cattle smuggling case: TMC leader, close aide of CM Mamata Banerjee Anubrata Mondal taken to CBI office for questioning
Gulshan Devaiah says it’s ‘ridiculous’ to debate about whether his Badhaai Do character should’ve been played by queer actor
Speculation about my replacement politically motivated, makes my position stronger: Karnataka CM Bommai
SSC Recruitment 2022: Application form released for Sub-Inspector vacancies; check how to apply, deadline
Noida detective agency illegally sold over 1,000 call logs to customers in marital or family dispute cases: Police
Explained: Can the spread of monkeypox be stopped?
Mentor Murali guides jumps squad to success
‘Undemocratic, authoritarian’: Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Lal Singh Chaddha boycott trend
Sonam Kapoor aces maternity fashion in an off-shoulder ensemble