Delhi Metro employee livestreams suicide, friend calls police

A 27-year-old employee of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself early Sunday morning at his rented room in Shahdara’s Teliwara. The man live-streamed the suicide on Facebook.

Advertising

The three-minute video shows Subhankar Chakraborty, dressed in his blue DMRC T-shirt, getting on top of a cooler. He can be seen fixing his shirt, kissing an ID card in his pocket and saying ami tomake bhalobashi (I love you), directed at a person whose name is not audible, before putting a plastic rope around his neck and kicking the cooler.

Earlier in the day, he updated his cover photo on Facebook with one that said “I Quit!!”

Chakraborty hailed from Palta in West Bengal and moved to Delhi in June, where he began working with the DMRC. “He was undergoing training and was to begin work soon,” said a DMRC source.

DMRC did not comment on the alleged suicide.

Advertising

Chakraborty is survived by his father and sister, who have been informed about his death. He had moved into the rented accommodation on the second floor two months ago.

Since it was a Facebook Live video, there were comments by his friends asking him not to go ahead with the act.

A PCR call was made at 9.05 am by Chakraborty’s friend Suryakant Das.

DCP (Shahdara) Meghna Yadav said, “The caller said that he watched a video of his friend committing suicide by hanging on Facebook.”

When police reached the spot, Das and the owner of the house, Sanjay Arora, were present. Police said his room was locked from the inside and when they peeped in through the window, they saw his body hanging from a hook on the ceiling.

DCP Yadav said, “The room was closed from inside… Subhankar was found hanging from the ceiling fan hook in the room with a yellow plastic rope. No suicide note has been found.”

The mobile phone used to stream the incident on Facebook was found at the window of the room.

“The victim’s friend Das, who made the PCR call, said he received a call at 8 am from their common friend Akash about the live video of the suicide. Das informed their friend Rajender Ojha and the two rushed to the victim’s house,” said the DCP.

The body has been shifted to the Sabzi Mandi mortuary where the post-mortem will be carried out when his family members arrive.