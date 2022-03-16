254 stations in 16 hours: Delhi Metro employee enters Guinness World Records for fastest time to travel across network

Prafull Singh, a Delhi Metro employee, has set Guinness World Records for clocking “the fastest time to travel across all metro stations,” and becoming the first person to cover 348-km-network of the Metro in 16 hours and two minutes.

In a Twitter post, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) posted a picture of Singh holding the Guinness world record certificate/award at a Metro station and said, “DMRC employee Prafull Singh has entered into the Guinness World Records for recording the ‘Fastest time to travel to all Metro stations. This makes him the first person to travel to 254 stations covering 348 km in just 16 hrs and 2 minutes,” adding, “The DMRC family is proud of Prafull’s feat.”

DMRC employee Prafull Singh has entered into the Guinness World Records for recording the ‘Fastest time to travel to all Metro stations’. This makes him the first person to travel to 254 stations covering 348 kms in just 16 hrs 2 minutes. DMRC family is proud of Prafull’s feat. pic.twitter.com/RswgUBgANi — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) March 15, 2022

Officials said Singh had sought permission before participating in the event.

According to the Guinness World Records website, Singh took the challenge on August 29.

“I have been using the Delhi Metro for a long time so I am aware of all the lines. My planning was from which station and line I should start and end to set the record,” said Singh as per the website.

It also said, “Of all of the stations, Patel Chowk (Line-2) is Singh’s favourite since it houses a small museum celebrating Delhi and the first modernised transport facility of India.”