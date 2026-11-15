Chhath Puja 2026: Delhi Metro to start train services early tomorrow

Delhi Metro early services Chhath Puja 2026: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will start train services early on Monday. The move aims to facilitate the movement of devotees celebrating Usha Arghya on the occasion of Chhath Puja. In a statement, the DMRC said that metro train services will commence at 04:30 am on Monday (November 16) instead of 6 am. The trains will operate at 15-minute intervals on all lines until regular services begin as per the scheduled timetable.

“To facilitate the movement of devotees for Celebrating Usha Arghya of Chhath Puja- 2026 on Monday, 16th November 2026, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will commence metro services from 4:30 AM instead of usual 06:00 AM from all terminal stations across the DMRC network,” it said.