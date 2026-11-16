Chhath Puja Return Rush: Delhi Metro to start early services at Anand Vihar, New Delhi from Nov 18

Delhi Metro latest update: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday announced that train services will start early at Anand Vihar and New Delhi stations from November 18 to 22 to help passengers returning to Delhi after Chhath Puja. It stated that metro train services on the Blue and Pink Lines at Anand Vihar and the Yellow Line at New Delhi will start at 5:15 am during this period.

The country’s longest metro network also said that extra trains will be operated to provide better connectivity to other metro lines at major interchange stations, including Rajiv Chowk and Kashmere Gate.

In a statement, Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director of DMRC, said: “Metro services shall be available on the Blue and Pink Lines at the Anand Vihar Metro station and on the Yellow Line at the New Delhi Metro station from 5:15 am onwards. Additional trains will also ensure seamless connectivity to other lines (eg., Red, Green and Violet) at major interchange stations like Rajiv Chowk and Kashmere Gate…The Delhi Metro always takes additional measures to make commuting easier for passengers for such special occasions.”