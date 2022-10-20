New Metro corridor between Delhi’s Janakpuri and RK Ashram, 316 trees to be cleared

As many as 316 trees are set to be removed to make way for the Janakpuri-RK Ashram stretch of Delhi metro’s phase-4.

According to a communication from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s office, 316 trees at a park in Derawal Nagar will be removed. Of these, 185 will be transplanted and 131 will be cut. In lieu of the trees being removed, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will now have to plant 3,160 trees.

“The DMRC must ensure that for all transplanted trees that do not survive, indigenous tree species 15-feet-high and with at least 6-inch diameter are planted in 1:5 ratio,” according to the communication from Kejriwal’s office. The Chief Minister has given his approval for the removal of the trees. Transplantation is to be completed in six months.

The area where the park is located is where the elevated and underground sections of the metro will meet. The 29-km line will connect the Janakpuri West Metro station on the magenta line and the RK Ashram station on the blue line. The Janakpuri-RK Ashram stretch will run through Haiderpur, Sadar Bazar, Azadpur, Bhalswa, Pushpanjali Enclave, Mangolpuri and Paschim Vihar.

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had written to the Chief Minister twice in the past three months on projects being “held up for an unreasonable period of time” since they are awaiting permissions for tree felling or transplantation. Delhi metro phase-4 projects had been listed then among those waiting for such approvals, along with the redevelopment of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, phase II of the Dwarka Expressway and the Urban Extension Road-II.