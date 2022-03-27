Delhi Metro to conduct customer satisfaction survey from March 28

In order to improve passenger service and quality, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will conduct a survey from March 28 to May 1.

The ‘9th edition of the online customer satisfaction survey’ will be conducted by the Transport Strategy Centre (TSC), London, which manages the COMET benchmarking group.

Officials said the main objective of the survey is to know what commuters think about various aspects of Metro operations including feedback/suggestions on improving the quality of service.

DMRC said that commuters who wish to participate in the survey can visit their website, www.delhimetrorail.com. The survey form will be available in both English and Hindi.

Commuters can give feedback on several important aspects of metro functioning such as availability, accessibility, ease of use, information prior to travel, information during travel, reliability, customer care, comfort, crowding, security and overall satisfaction.

“The metro members of the COMET group across the world are participating in this survey to find out what their passengers think of the service they provide. The results of the survey will help them to learn good practices which are admired by commuters and work toward giving customers even better service,” said Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, (Corporate Communications), DMRC.