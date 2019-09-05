Delhi Metro commuters face long queues due to ‘stringent security measures’

Several commuters traveling by Delhi Metro faced long queues Thursday on account of “stringent security measures” adopted by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), authorities were asked to “review security arrangement” and appealed to travelers to cooperate with the security procedures.

“The long queues are on account of the stringent security measures taken by CISF. CISF/DMRC Unit has been requested to review security arrangement. We expect cooperation by passengers in following the security procedures,” the DMRC tweeted in response to queries by several passengers.

Sources in the CISF told The Indian Express that the enhanced security system has been in place since the abrogation of Article 370 and Independence Day.

There were long queues reported at several stations including Akshardham, GTB Nagar, South Extension and Dabri Mor Metro to name a few. Some complained of queues of up to 500 metres, while others said the lines added an additional 10 to 15 minutes to their travel.