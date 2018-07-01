Delhi Metro commuter group extends support to 9,000 workers on strike

Metro workers protest at Yamuna Bank station. (File) Metro workers protest at Yamuna Bank station. (File)

The Delhi Metro Commuters’ Association (DMCA) Saturday came out in support of the 9,000 non-executive workers of the DMRC, who have been protesting for better pay and the right to form a union for the past 10 days. In a statement, the DMCA said that it “condemns the DMRC’s attempts to sideline their rightful demands”, and alleged that instead of clearing the dues of agitating workers, “Metro officials had eschewed their responsibility towards these workers, citing the contractual nature of their jobs”.

“Their response till now has been of callous disregard for these workers, who are made to work under highly exploitative and dangerous conditions by the contractors to whom the DMRC sublets its service, maintenance and construction work. Moreover, the contractors do not even pay minimum wages to these workers, who are mostly migrants from different states,” the statement alleged. The DMRC has denied the allegations.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App