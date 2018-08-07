You squatted on metro floor, DMRC earned Rs 38 lakh in a year

The Blue Line and Yellow Line are two of the longest, and busiest lines (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna/File) The Blue Line and Yellow Line are two of the longest, and busiest lines (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna/File)

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has collected nearly Rs 90 lakh as penalty from travellers between June 2017 and May 2018 for offences including sitting on the floor of trains, littering, creating a nuisance, travelling with undervalued tokens and obstructing officials on duty, reported news agency PTI. An RTI has revealed that the highest amount, Rs 38 lakh, has been collected from people sitting on the floor.

At least 19,026 people were fined for sitting on the floor. The offence attracts a fine of Rs 200. There was one case of a passenger travelling on the roof, who was made to pay Rs 50.

The most amount of money — Rs 39,20,220 — was collected from people on the Yellow Line, which connects Samaypur Badli and Huda City Centre.

While some commuters agree that passengers should be disallowed from sitting on the floor, others tend to disagree. Dipika Bhatia, who commutes one and a half hours of the Blue Line every day, tells PTI, “I just don’t have the strength to stand after a long day at work.”

Saranya Kumar, however, says, “There are seats. If people are feeling unwell, they can ask people to get up. I have seen that most people vacate seats if you have a genuine reason,” she said, noting that it gets very difficult to accommodate people during rush hours when people are sitting on the floor of the train.”

As of October 2017, the ridership on the Delhi Metro was 24.2 lakh people daily. The Blue Line and Yellow Line are two of the longest and busiest lines.

