Delhi metro: Brief delay in services on Pink Line, issue now resolved

There was a short delay in metro services on Monday morning between Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 and Shiv Vihar on the Pink Line.

The issue had been solved in 15-20 minutes and as of now, normal services have resumed, said an official of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The delay was caused by a ‘signalling issue’, said the official. Such issues are fairly common as there could be technical issues disrupting the signal between the operating room and the train.

At 7:33 am, DMRC said on its official Twitter handle; “Pink Line Update. Delay in services between Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 and Shiv Vihar. Normal service on all other lines.”

At 7:53 am, they said that normal services had resumed.