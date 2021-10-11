scorecardresearch
Monday, October 11, 2021
Delhi metro: Brief delay in services on Pink Line, issue now resolved

The delay was caused by a 'signalling issue', said the official.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
October 11, 2021 10:43:38 am
A train on the Pink Line of Delhi Metro. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra)

There was a short delay in metro services on Monday morning between Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 and Shiv Vihar on the Pink Line.

The issue had been solved in 15-20 minutes and as of now, normal services have resumed, said an official of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The delay was caused by a ‘signalling issue’, said the official. Such issues are fairly common as there could be technical issues disrupting the signal between the operating room and the train.

At 7:33 am, DMRC said on its official Twitter handle; “Pink Line Update. Delay in services between Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 and Shiv Vihar. Normal service on all other lines.”

At 7:53 am, they said that normal services had resumed.

