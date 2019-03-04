CMRS inspects Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City section of Delhi Metro’s Blue Line

The 6.6-km Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City section of Delhi Metro, an extension of the Blue Line, was Monday inspected for safety, paving way for its opening, officials said.

Advertising

This fully-elevated section consists of six stations — Sector 34, Sector 52, Sector 61, Sector 59, Sector 62 and Noida Electronic City.

“The civil work on the section is over and trials are currently underway. Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) S K Pathak today inspected the 6.675-km long Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City section of Delhi Metro’s Blue Line,” a senior DMRC official said.

The extension, likely to be inaugurated soon, will immensely help residents of Noida.

Once operational, the extended corridor will bring the Blue Line close to the recently-opened Aqua Line, which connects Noida and Greater Noida.

Sector 52 station of the DMRC’s Blue Line is very close to Sector 51 station on the Aqua Line, operated by the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC), and its commuters are awaiting last-mile connectivity between the two lines.

Plans are afoot to connect the two lines through a dedicated pathway and a carriage-way for e-rickshaws, officials had said.

There is a distance of around 300 metres between Sector 51 metro station, the terminus of the Aqua Line in Noida, and the upcoming Sector 52 metro station of the Blue Line.

Advertising

The Delhi Metro’s current operational span is 327 km with 236 stations in Delhi and neighbouring cities.