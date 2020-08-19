Delhi Metro launches new smart card for ‘contactless travel’

To avail the services of this smart card, users will be required to register by downloading the ‘Autope’ app or register at autope.in. (Source: DMRC)

Out of service for over 4 months now due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is gearing up to make travel safer when the metro services resume in the capital city. In this view, the DMRC Wednesday launched a new type of smart card having an auto top-up feature.

The smart card will enable the commuters to recharge it automatically at Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates of metro stations, whenever services resume. The app will auto top-up the card whenever its value goes below Rs 100 and will recharge it with Rs 200 at the AFC entry gate itself.

This new smart card is available for customers through ‘Autope’ app which is specially developed for this purpose. Autope will auto-debit the topped up value from customer’s linked card/bank account the next working day, a DMRC statement said.

To avail the services of this smart card, users will be required to register by downloading the ‘Autope’ app or register at autope.in and link their bank/credit card/UPI account to the card as a one-time exercise. A nominal fee (maximum of 1%) will be charged as a convenience fee from the customer for each transaction.

People already having a Delhi Metro travel card can also get the auto top-up feature enabled by registering through the Autope app. After three days of registration, the existing card holders will need to visit the Customer Care Centre of any of the Metro stations to get their smart cards activated.

“This new measure will eliminate the need for queuing up at the metro stations to recharge the smart card. Generally, even in case of online recharges, the card needs to be presented to Add Value Machines (AVMs) for the store value to get validated. ‘Autope’ eliminates the AVM layer as well,” the statement said.

However, irrespective of the new card, the existing Smart Cards owned by the commuters will continue to remain valid in the same manner as they used to be so far.

On the launch of this new service, Dr Mangu Singh, Managing Director, DMRC said, “This initiative is in line with the DMRC’s commitment towards supporting the digital drive to promote cashless transactions among the Delhi Metro commuters. This new feature/card empowers a commuter to get his/her smart card auto topped up at AFC Gates across the network which will help him/her to have seamless travel without worrying about top-up from time to time”.

The founders of Autope, Mr Anurag Bajpai and Mr Pankaj Gambhir, said, “It’s a matter of great pride that our legacy of experience in optimising processes for payments has been recognised by Delhi Metro in the form of this collaboration which creates a win-win situation for both the consumers as well as Delhi Metro itself. The current COVID-19 situation has highlighted importance of contactless services and we remain committed to offer full scale and smart and hassle-free platform supported by innovative and scalable technology solutions to all our clients.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd