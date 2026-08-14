Independence Day 2026: Delhi Metro to start services early on August 15, check timings

Delhi Metro timings on August 15: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has revised its train timings for Independence Day 2026 on August 15 to ensure smooth travel for people heading to the Red Fort to watch the celebrations. The move aims to help passengers plan their journey in advance and use the early morning Metro services to avoid last-minute inconvenience.
The DMRC will start train services at 4 am on all lines on Saturday. Trains will run every 30 minutes from all terminal stations until regular services begin at 6 am.
In a statement, Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC said: “To facilitate the movement of Special Guests, Invitees, and the general public attending the Independence Day Celebration 2026 on Saturday, 15th August 2026, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will commence metro services from 4:00 AM from all terminal stations across the DMRC network.
Metro services will operate at a 30-minute frequency on all lines until the commencement of regular revenue services, as per the scheduled timetable for the day.”
However, people carrying valid physical admit cards issued by the Ministry of Defence will also receive these QR tickets at designated Metro stations. “The cost of travel undertaken using these special QR tickets will be reimbursed to DMRC by the Ministry of Defence,” Anuj Dayal said.
Delhi Metro advisory: Avoid kite flying near elevated metro lines
Flying kites is a popular tradition in Delhi-NCR, especially around Independence Day. To ensure safety, the DMRC has advised people not to fly kites near elevated Metro lines, particularly those passing through residential areas.
The Delhi Metro network spans around 416 km across Delhi-NCR and is largely elevated. The tracks have 25,000-volt overhead electrical wires (OHE) that supply power to Metro trains.
If a kite or its string gets caught in these wires or in the pantograph, the equipment that draws power from the OHE, it could disrupt Metro services and damage the electrical system. The incident could also be dangerous or even fatal for people flying kites, especially when using metallic manja.
The DMRC has advised people to fly kites only in open areas and away from Metro lines to avoid accidents and disruption to train services.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More