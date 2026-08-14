Independence Day 2026: Delhi Metro to start services early on August 15, check timings

Delhi Metro timings on August 15: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has revised its train timings for Independence Day 2026 on August 15 to ensure smooth travel for people heading to the Red Fort to watch the celebrations. The move aims to help passengers plan their journey in advance and use the early morning Metro services to avoid last-minute inconvenience.

The DMRC will start train services at 4 am on all lines on Saturday. Trains will run every 30 minutes from all terminal stations until regular services begin at 6 am.

In a statement, Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC said: “To facilitate the movement of Special Guests, Invitees, and the general public attending the Independence Day Celebration 2026 on Saturday, 15th August 2026, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will commence metro services from 4:00 AM from all terminal stations across the DMRC network.