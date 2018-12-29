Delhi metro Aqua line likely to be inaugurated in Jan, will cover 21 stations

Inauguration of the Aqua Line, which will cover over 29.7 kilometres between 21 stations across Noida and Greater Noida, is likely to take place in January, said officials.

Advertising

Authorities at Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) had earlier received a go-ahead from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety for operations. “We have forwarded the proposal to the UP government for their final decision on the date of inauguration. We are ready and will prepare accordingly,” said NMRC executive director P D Upadhyay.

At a board meeting held on Friday, Metro authorities decided price fares at Rs 9 for one stop as minimum fare, and maximum Rs 50 for travelling 17 stations or more.

The cost will be 10% less for Smart Card holders, said officials. NMRC is also planning to include Metro feeder bus service on normal city routes. Three routes between Noida City Centre and Greater Noida have been initiated to help commuters.

E-rickshaws have also been proposed by Metro authorities for last mile connectivity. For the first year, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will be handling operation of the route.

“From our end, all work has been completed. We have also provided the balance sheet for the year 2017-2018 to be examined by relevant authorities,” said Upadhyay.