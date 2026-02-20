From chatbots to pantograph sensors: Delhi Metro rolls out AI systems across its network

According to DMRC, the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Power, Manohar Lal, visited its stall at the summit and reviewed the AI-based initiatives. (Source: Express Archives)

Amid the Capital hosting the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is deploying artificial intelligence (AI)-based systems across its network to improve operational efficiency, complaint redressal, and safety monitoring.

According to DMRC, the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Power, Manohar Lal, visited its stall at the summit and reviewed the AI-based initiatives.

Among the measures introduced is CHETNA — Chatbot for Efficient Travel and Navigation Assistance — described as a conversational AI system built on a BharatGPT-powered stack. DMRC said the system provides journey planning, fare information, real-time service updates, and ticket booking options across web and mobile platforms.