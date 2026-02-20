Delhi Metro advisory for CBSE Board Exam 2026: Students to get priority checks and smoother travel

DMRC advisory for CBSE Board Exam 2026: The move is expected to benefit lakhs of students commuting across the city for their examinations.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Feb 20, 2026 06:19 PM IST
Delhi Metro advisory: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has issued an advisory for students appearing in the CBSE Board Exams 2026, stating that special arrangements have been put in place at metro stations to ensure smooth and hassle-free travel. The move is expected to benefit lakhs of students commuting across the city for their examinations.

In a statement, Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC said: “With the CBSE Board Examinations 2026 for Classes X and XII scheduled from February 17 to April 10, 2026, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has made arrangements to ensure smooth and hassle-free travel for students appearing for the exams.”

He further said that DMRC in partnership with CISF is implementing special facilitation measures at metro stations to accommodate the increased footfall on examination days.

Delhi Metro advisory for CBSE Board Exams 2026

According to the release, the DMRC said that special centralised announcements will be made at metro stations. “Students carrying their CBSE Admit Cards will be given priority during security checks at metro stations. Students showing their Admit Cards will also be prioritized while purchasing tickets at Ticket Office Machines (TOM) and Customer Care (CC) centers,” it said.

Delhi Metro – India’s longest metro network

The Delhi Metro is the country’s longest metro network. It is the lifeline for Delhiites and the neighbouring areas. The 394-km-long metro route serves Delhi and its adjoining satellite cities, such as Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida, and Bahadurgarh.

The Delhi Metro network consists of 289 stations and 11 corridors. It has 12 lines including the Red Line, Yellow Line, Blue Line (Lines 3 and 4), Green Line, Violet Line, Pink Line, Magenta Line, Grey Line, Airport Express Line (Orange Line), Rapid Metro (RMGL), and Noida Metro’s Aqua Line.

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.

