Delhi Metro advisory for CBSE Board Exam 2026: Students to get priority checks and smoother travel

According to the release, the DMRC said that special centralised announcements will be made at metro stations.

Delhi Metro advisory: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has issued an advisory for students appearing in the CBSE Board Exams 2026, stating that special arrangements have been put in place at metro stations to ensure smooth and hassle-free travel. The move is expected to benefit lakhs of students commuting across the city for their examinations.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

In a statement, Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC said: “With the CBSE Board Examinations 2026 for Classes X and XII scheduled from February 17 to April 10, 2026, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has made arrangements to ensure smooth and hassle-free travel for students appearing for the exams.”