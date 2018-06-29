Delhi metro: 9,000 staff threaten to bring services to a halt from Saturday

Metro workers protest at Yamuna Bank station Metro workers protest at Yamuna Bank station

With 9,000 non-executive employees of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) threatening to go on strike from June 30, if their demands for pay hikes and promotions are not met, Metro services are likely to be affected on Saturday.

A section of the DMRC Staff Council has been demonstrating at the Yamuna Bank and Shahdara Metro stations since June 19. The Council has threatened to intensify its stir if its demands are not met by June 29.

The prime demand is that the DMRC Staff Council be changed to the DMRC Employee’s Union, as “… the council is a non-constitutional body without any teeth. Other demands include implementation of our Industrial Dearness Allowance as per the 3rd pay revision scale,” said Ravi Bhardwaj, the council secretary. He added that all employees have been wearing black armbands as a sign of protest.

“Subsequently, when the DMRC did not take cognizance of our demands, we went on a symbolic hunger strike. Many of our members did not consume food while on duty, and demonstrated by sitting on platforms,” he said.

