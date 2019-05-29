Delhi: Mercury to touch 45°C mark in city

The infamous Delhi summer — when temperatures shoot up like tempers and the air is brutally dry — will announce its arrival Wednesday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The department’s weekly forecast predicts a heat wave in the city, with the maximum temperature touching 45 degrees Celsius by Thursday.

“On Tuesday, the maximum temperature was 41.8 degrees Celsius, which was one degree above normal. On Wednesday, it is expected to be 44 degrees Celsius, and will go up to 45 degrees Celsius Thursday onward,” said an IMD official.

On Tuesday, the minimum temperature was 23 degrees Celsius — which was four degrees lower than normal — and is expected to be 24 degrees Celsius Wednesday.

The capital can expect “a clear sky, heat wave conditions in isolated pockets and dust raising winds Wednesday onwards,” said the IMD official.

He also said the week ahead will see zero rainfall.

“The highest temperature this summer was recorded at 42 degrees Celsius last week. This is the first time this year that it will touch 45 degrees, as expected,” he said.