Delhi: Mercedes logo only lead as police probe hit-and-run that killed one

A fruit vendor died and another was injured after an unidentified car, which police suspect could be a Mercedes, hit them from the rear in Dwarka’s Sector 9. Police said they are yet to trace the driver, who fled the spot.

Advertising

The two vendors were pushing their fruit carts after procuring apples and oranges from a local wholesale market, near Ganpati Chowk.

“We got a logo of a Mercedes car from the site. The actual make of the car has not been ascertained yet. A case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt) and 304-(A) (causing death by negligence) has been lodged at Dwarka South police station. We have obtained the list of 4,000 Mercedes owners from the Road Transport Authority of India,” said DCP (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse.

Police identified the victim as Sarvesh (35). His body was shifted to DDU hospital for a post-mortem. The injured man, Inder (30), sustained a leg injury and has been shifted to Ayushman hospital.

Advertising

Both fruit vendors hailed from Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district, and had been working in the city for over five years.

Police said there were no eyewitnesses, and the first responder was Ravindra Prakash Saxena, a security guard posted at a housing society nearby.

“I heard the sound of a car hitting something. When I went out, I saw two people lying on the road. One of the men had his leg twisted. A resident made the phone call to the police,” Saxena said.

Sarvesh’s uncle told The Indian Express that his wife was expecting a child in two months, and they already have a three-year-old daughter.

“We have not informed his wife. She was told he sustained fractures. His head and chest were badly damaged. When he was found on the road, his leg was severed,” the uncle said.

Inder, who is currently at the ICU at Ayushman hospital, could only recall the blur of a vehicle and his leg being hit.

“I don’t remember what happened. I was going back home after buying fruits from the local wholesale market,” Inder said.

Police said he has multiple fractures in his right leg and could require an operation.

His brother, Rajiv Kumar, said: “My family often complained that he spent too much time hauling a fruit cart for minimal pay. He had promised to return home this December.”

Police said there are no CCTV cameras at spot where the men were hit. The security guards at the housing society said the nearest CCTV is more than 500 metres away.

“It is difficult for us to track down the accused. We have not got any footage of the incident so far,” said an officer.

Advertising

With just a Mercedes car logo recovered from the spot, police will visit local service and repair shops to ascertain if anyone with a luxury car came to repair their vehicle.