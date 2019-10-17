Delhi: Men who snatched magistrate’s phone held

Within 24 hours of a Metropolitan Magistrate’s mobile phone being snatched from him outside his house in North Delhi Monday night, the iPhone was sold at least twice, said police. On Wednesday, two men were arrested from North West Delhi’s Bharat Nagar for allegedly snatching the MM’s phone.

On Monday, around 8 pm, Tis Hazari court MM Viplav Dabas was talking on the phone outside his house in North Delhi’s Kamla Nagar when two men on a white scooter snatched his Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, worth over Rs 1 lakh.

“After snatching the phone, the two sold it to a man in Azadpur, who then sold it to a person in Wazirabad. These men have also been arrested,” said DCP (North) Monika Bhardwaj.

The main accused include Karan (20) and Raheem (19), and the two others have been identified as Durga Prasad (26) and Muzammil Ahmed (24).