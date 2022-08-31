Delhi: 4 men throw chilli powder into eyes of courier firm staff, flee with box of jewellery

Four miscreants allegedly posed as policemen and robbed courier company executives by throwing red chilli powder into their eyes Wednesday. They snatched a jewellery consignment worth Rs 2 crore from the executives and fled the spot, the police said.

The incident took place between 4 am and 5 am in Central Delhi’s Paharganj area.

Shweta Chauhan, DCP (Central) said, “We received a call about the incident from the local residents who alleged that some men had come and robbed the victims by throwing red chilli powder in their eyes. On inquiry, we found that two executives of the courier company were carrying two bags and a box of expensive jewellery. They were on their way to Chandigarh to deliver the package.”

“Four robbers waylaid them and started frisking them posing as policemen. One of them was sporting a police uniform. Two of the accused later threw chilli powder and fled with all the ornaments,” she said.

“The approximate value of the jewellery was about Rs 2 crore and the rest of the value is being verified as the consignment was received from different places such as Bombay, Ahmedabad, Surat etc,” said the DCP.

Police said a case of robbery, criminal intimidation and assault has been registered against the miscreants. Raids are being conducted to nab them.