scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Delhi: 4 men throw chilli powder into eyes of courier firm staff, flee with box of jewellery

The approximate cost of the jewellery consignment would amount to Rs 2 crore, police said. The men who were robbed were on their way to Chandigarh to deliver the package.

Police said a case of robbery, criminal intimidation and assault has been registered against the miscreants. (Express photo)

Four miscreants allegedly posed as policemen and robbed courier company executives by throwing red chilli powder into their eyes Wednesday. They snatched a jewellery consignment worth Rs 2 crore from the executives and fled the spot, the police said.

The incident took place between 4 am and 5 am in Central Delhi’s Paharganj area.

Shweta Chauhan, DCP (Central) said, “We received a call about the incident from the local residents who alleged that some men had come and robbed the victims by throwing red chilli powder in their eyes. On inquiry, we found that two executives of the courier company were carrying two bags and a box of expensive jewellery. They were on their way to Chandigarh to deliver the package.”

“Four robbers waylaid them and started frisking them posing as policemen. One of them was sporting a police uniform. Two of the accused later threw chilli powder and fled with all the ornaments,” she said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs firePremium
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’Premium
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...Premium
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...
Explained: Bengaluru’s Idgah maidan and the legal battle over the u...Premium
Explained: Bengaluru’s Idgah maidan and the legal battle over the u...

“The approximate value of the jewellery was about Rs 2 crore and the rest of the value is being verified as the consignment was received from different places such as Bombay, Ahmedabad, Surat etc,” said the DCP.

More from Delhi

Police said a case of robbery, criminal intimidation and assault has been registered against the miscreants. Raids are being conducted to nab them.

First published on: 31-08-2022 at 03:58:37 pm
Next Story

How German companies are staring down Putin’s threat to cut off gas

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Explained: Perestroika and Glasnost — Gorbachev's reform mantras

Explained: Perestroika and Glasnost — Gorbachev's reform mantras

Karnataka: Muslim boy assaulted for speaking with Hindu girl in college

Karnataka: Muslim boy assaulted for speaking with Hindu girl in college

As Adani becomes the world's third richest person, a look at the Group's rise

As Adani becomes the world's third richest person, a look at the Group's rise

Premium
Karnataka family attempts suicide after ‘threats’ from minister over land dispute

Karnataka family attempts suicide after ‘threats’ from minister over land dispute

Pakistan FM says govt to consult coalition partners on flood aid from India

Pakistan FM says govt to consult coalition partners on flood aid from India

Opinion | On Pegasus, SC panel failed its mandate, missed an opportunity

Opinion | On Pegasus, SC panel failed its mandate, missed an opportunity

Premium
HP Pavilion Plus 14 review: A reliable option to consider

HP Pavilion Plus 14 review: A reliable option to consider

Beyond Boycott trends and Bollywood naysayers, picture abhi baaki hai

Beyond Boycott trends and Bollywood naysayers, picture abhi baaki hai

Can you reverse diabetes with weight loss and a rigid diet? Doctor answers

Can you reverse diabetes with weight loss and a rigid diet? Doctor answers

'India has a rich food history; it's amazing to be able to explore that': Sarah Todd

'India has a rich food history; it's amazing to be able to explore that': Sarah Todd

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 31: Latest News
Advertisement