Delhi: Men snatch woman’s gold chain, fire in the air

As soon as 30-year-old Shivani Kumari got off a cycle rickshaw along with her five-year-old daughter outside their house in East Delhi, a man snatched the gold chain the woman was wearing. The incident took place around 2 pm Tuesday in Shakarpur, police said.

Advertising

An officer said, “The woman claimed that after she raised an alarm, her father and brother-in-law came out of the house and chased the man, who had in the meantime got on a bike with another man riding it. The family claimed that the two bike-borne men fired gunshots in air as they were being chased.”

An FIR under section 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt of restraint) of the IPC has been filed.

A police officer said, “While we do not have CCTV footage of the snatching, we do have footage of the men leaving on bike. We are investigating the matter.”

The incident took place in front of Kumari’s daughter, who had been picked up from school by her mother minutes earlier.