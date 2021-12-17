Delhi: Men who lynched 25-year-old were returning from wedding, drunk

The men who allegedly lynched a 25-year-old man in Trilokpuri on suspicion of theft were returning from a wedding and were drunk, police have said.

The man, Mohd Afsar Shabbir, left home early Tuesday morning, according to his mother, 70-year-old Raffo Begam.

A few hours later, she was told that Shabbir had been found lying in a pool of blood close to their home.

He was beaten to death by a group of six or seven men. Police said he was brutally assaulted with stones and bricks, and succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

The police have arrested one accused, Keshav, and apprehended another. Police said the accused were drunk when they attacked Shabbir.

Priyanka Kashyap, DCP (East) said, “The victim’s family has raised several allegations. We are looking into them. We checked CCTVs and it is clear that the accused came after a wedding and were roaming on the streets. They were drunk. They met Shabbir and got into a scuffle. It’s not clear whether they called him or the two parties met on the street. Some have levelled allegations of violence over suspicion of theft, but we are yet to confirm this.”

The youngest of four siblings, Shabbir worked as an e-rickshaw driver to provide an income for his ailing mother. “I lost my husband last year, and can’t move much myself. I regret not stopping him from leaving that night… my son would still have been alive then,” said Raffo.

The family said Shabbir had no enmity with any locals, and would keep to his work. She said there is no chance he was involved in a theft.

In CCTV footage of the incident, Shabbir can be seen being attacked with bricks as he runs after three people. In another screengrab, he can be seen surrounded by many men in the lane where the incident took place.

“We do not know what has happened. There was a delay in taking him to hospital and then he was referred to another place. The left part of his face had been heavily injured as they dragged him on the ground. We hope the culprits are caught,” said Mohd Islam, Shabbir’s elder brother.

According to police, Keshav confessed to the crime and said that he was with five or six friends when they found Shabbir in the area, around 3 am. The accused were drunk and suspected that Shabbir had stolen one of their phones and was trying to flee.