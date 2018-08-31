Delhi: Men with knives attack passersby, 2 dead

Initial investigation has revealed that the two men had also attacked a 50-year-old man in M Block, Mangolpuri, said a senior police officer. (Representational Image) Initial investigation has revealed that the two men had also attacked a 50-year-old man in M Block, Mangolpuri, said a senior police officer. (Representational Image)

Failing to find members of their rival group, two men armed with knives and a pistol attacked five passersby, leaving two of them dead, in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri Wednesday night, said police. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Rajinder Singh Sagar said the attackers had no connection with people they attacked. “They might have been under the influence of alcohol, which led them to attack passersby when they did not find the man they were looking for. We will nab them soon,” he said.

The bloodshed began from I Block. “The men’s faces were covered and they were threatening people. They attacked two persons standing nearby, stabbed two more persons and fled,” said Rajkumar, an eyewitness. Police said the victims have been identified as Karanveer Singh (48), Dinesh Kumar (32), Vinay (34) and Irshad (22). Residents made a PCR call, following which police rushed the victims to hospital, where Karanveer and Dinesh were declared brought dead. Vinay and Irshad are recuperating at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital.

Initial investigation has revealed that the two men had also attacked a 50-year-old man in M Block, Mangolpuri, said a senior police officer. “The attackers were looking for a man who lives in I Block. When they failed to trace him, they attacked passersby,” the officer added.

Karanveer’s son, Jitender, said, “Vinay, who works as security guard at a hotel, rushed to my house and informed that my father and his friend Dinesh were attacked by some persons. Vinay also sustained cuts on his hands. My father is a painter and he has no enmity with anyone.”

Police said Dinesh, who hails from Aligarh, worked in a factory in Bahadurgarh. While Irshad drives an e-rickshaw, Ramesh is a labourer, added police. Sources said the two accused were associates of Abhishek alias Chuha, who was allegedly stabbed to death a week ago in R Block. A case of murder was registered and two persons were arrested in the crime. The attackers wanted revenge for the death of Abhishek, said the officer.

