Delhi: Men in car attack cop on patrol duty, snatch his pistol

While on patrolling duty early Saturday morning at Rohini’s Aman Vihar, a constable was allegedly attacked and his pistol was snatched by two men and a juvenile travelling in a car which he had signalled to stop.

The accused dragged constable Kavinder a small distance after one of them snatched his pistol while in their moving SUV.

Two of the accused were arrested and the pistol was recovered. Police are on the lookout for the juvenile.

“A person under the Ears & Eyes scheme of the Delhi Police told constable Kavinder and constable Rajesh about the movement of a suspicious white-coloured Brezza in the area. The two police personnel approached the car but the suspects sped away. Later, they took a U-turn and attempted to hit the police personnel,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) S D Mishra.

According to Mishra, Kavinder and his colleague took out their pistols as a precautionary measure.

“Kavinder broke the window of the car and one of the accused grabbed his pistol. They dragged Kavinder some distance and released him only after they snatched his pistol,” said Mishra.

Kavinder, who suffered injuries to his hand due to the broken glass, is back on duty, he said.

The accused have been identified as Sonu Dabas and Lala, and a case under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 392 (robbery) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC has been registered at Aman Vihar.

While Lala has a case under the Excise Act and an accident case registered against him, Dabas is an accused in a murder case. “The minor is yet to be found,” said a senior police officer.

“The three were looking for one Sanjay Rana in the area, with who they had some sort of enmity. They could have hurt him if they had found him that night,” said a police officer.