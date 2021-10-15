Delhi: 2 men held for ‘cheating’ retired labour ministry officer, wife of Rs 5.24 crore

The Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police arrested two men for allegedly cheating a retired Labour Ministry officer and his wife of Rs 5.24 crore in Delhi’s Dwarka. Police said the men own a firm called Ecounsellor Webtech Private Limited and promised the couple that they would get high returns on their investments, but allegedly fled with the money.

The retired officer is aged around 80 and is visually impaired. Police said he and his wife had sold all their property in Delhi and wanted to shift to the US to settle with their children. They came in contact with the two accused, Ankit Thakur (29) and Vinod Arya (28), who told the couple that they should invest their money in the company which works in website development and promised high returns.

According to police, the accused took advantage of the fact that the old man was visually impaired and didn’t know much about the firm.

RK Singh, Additional Commissioner of Police (EOW), said, “The couple wanted to sell all their properties and move in with their children who are already working in the US. They pulled in their life savings and the money they got after selling their properties. During this time, they met the accused who offered to help the couple by investing the money. They also promised easy high returns. But the couple were cheated.”

They received cheques from the two men and later found they were bogus.

During investigation, mobile details and bank accounts of the victim and accused were analysed. Thakur and Arya, two college dropouts, were traced in Delhi and arrested, said police.