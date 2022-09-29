Delhi: Men break into govt wine shop, rob Rs 30 lakh, CCTV system

A group of unknown persons allegedly broke into a government wine shop in West Delhi and decamped with Rs 30 lakh in cash along with a CCTV system. Police said the accused broke the wall of the shop and entered the shop.

No arrests have been made yet. Police said they are looking into the CCTVs and are trying to identify the accused.

According to the police, a PCR call about the burglary was made at the Khyala police station. Visuals show the accused breaking the wall with a tool and entering the shop around 12 midnight-1 am.

Ghanshyam Bansal, DCP (West) said, “The burglars carried cash around Rs 25-30 lakh with the DVR/CCTV camera system. We registered a case under sections of trespass and theft. We have checked all the CCTVs around the shop and analyzed mobile numbers”

Police said they are also looking into call detail records and dump data of devices in the area. The team also questioned employees of the shop and neighbouring shops.