Delhi: Men barge into home, kill 22-yr-old over Rs 1,500

A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death after over half-a-dozen men barged into his Bharat Nagar house for not returning Rs 1,500, police said. His parents were injured in the attack, and are recuperating at a local hospital. Police have identified the dead as Deepak. He lived with his parents, wife and three children at the JJ colony in Wazirpur, and several members of his extended family also stay in the same house, police said.

So far, police have arrested one person and seized a bike allegedly used to stage the attack. The arrested accused has been identified as Sonu, a resident of Mangolpuri. A case was registered under IPC sections 302 and 307 at Bharat Nagar police station.

After the identities of the other accused were ascertained, police reached their homes to discover that their family members had fled.

The family of the victim told police that Deepak had intervened in a fight between the two parties over Rs 1,500. Police said that in the course of the fight, Deepak slapped people from both sides to control them. “One of the accused, Rohit, had threatened Deepak that he would murder him for the assault,” said a police officer.

By the time police received a PCR call, Deepak’s injured parents had already been shifted to Deepchand hospital, where Deepak had been declared dead. Family members claimed that the PCR van was late in reaching the spot, but police denied the claims, saying that the van was deputed when the call was received around 11.45 pm on Sunday.

