Woman allegedly killed by husband in Delhi’s Mehrauli after fight

A woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband Monday morning in South Delhi’s Mehrauli area after a quarrel, said the police Tuesday.

According to the police, they received a PCR call from Mehrauli’s Harijan Basti regarding the incident at 11.33 am. The woman, who was identified as Renu, 28, was taken to the Madan Mohan Hospital where doctors declared her “brought dead”, they added.

The police said that her husband Dharmender, 25, a restaurant cleaner, has been absconding after the incident. A case has been filed under Section 302 IPC (murder).

Benita Mary Jaiker, DCP (South) said, “The accused, who had been married to Renu for two years, was an alcoholic. His wife worked as a housemaid in Freedom Fighter Colony, and they used to quarrel when he demanded money from her for liquor.”

Officials said that Renu did not cook food in the evening, and went to work at 7 am on Monday without telling the accused, who was infuriated and allegedly purchased a knife. from a nearby shop.

The police said that when she returned at 11 am, they again had a heated argument. After she refused to cook for him, he stabbed her several times outside a jhuggi in the Harijan Basti compound and fled.

The DCP added that efforts were being made to arrest Dharmender and conduct further investigation into the incident.