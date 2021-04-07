scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Delhi: Meeting called to tackle spurt in mosquitoes; clear floating material, water hyacinth, say officials

All concerned departments agreed to remove the floating material, hyacinth, de-silting in a time-bound manner, said a senior SDMC official.

Written by Abhinav Rajput | New Delhi |
April 7, 2021 12:04:30 pm
A mosquito breeding site behind Nizamuddin Basti, (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

In order to control vector-borne diseases and to stop mosquito breeding, South MCD Commissioner, Gyanesh Bharti held a meeting with different agencies in which it was decided to intensify anti-mosquito operations as there has been a sudden spurt in numbers.

The meeting was attended by the DM and representatives from South, South-West, South-East, West and New Delhi districts, DDA, Irrigation & Flood Control Departments (both Delhi & UP), DJB, Archaeological Survey of India (Delhi Division), Engineering and Public Health Department of SDMC.

The meeting was convened in light of very high mosquito density arising out of stagnant drains and water bodies filled with floating material and hyacinth.

All concerned departments agreed to remove the floating material, hyacinth, de-silting in a time-bound manner, said a senior SDMC official.

Bharti emphasised the immediate cleaning of these drains and water bodies for the safety of public health from mosquito-borne diseases. Commissioner expressed his serious view towards irrigation departments since the problem is grave due to huge hyacinth in the river Yamuna near Okhla Barrage and affecting the nearby colonies.

The officials have been told to increase drives for public awareness, ensure inter-sectoral coordination, anti larval measures, anti adult measures and legal measures including legal notices and challans under relevant sections of the DMC Act

