Delhi: Meet the women soon to be at the wheel of city buses

The Transport department Friday kicked off its free one-month training programme for women to acquire a Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV) licence at its drivers training Institute in Burari, paving the way for more women to be able to drive DTC buses.

Training for the first batch of 38 women was inaugurated by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot. Among them was Tulsi, a HMV licence holder who has waged a long fight for changes in the eligibility criteria. She said, “I am glad the government has sponsored training for women. This will encourage many and will put an end to comments that women are bad drivers… I have a valid licence and sat for tests, but could not apply for a driver’s job because of the height requirements. I, along with 10 other women, wrote several letters and requested the minister to relax the criteria. I am happy that our dreams to become drivers have materialised…,” said Tulsi, who currently works as a taxi driver.

As per the revised criteria, no prior experience is required to apply for the driver’s job. The minimum height has also been reduced from 159 cm to 153 cm. The only mandatory condition is minimum one-month training followed by a test.

Officials said the initiative, in collaboration with Ashok Leyland Limited, is to facilitate end-to-end training for 180 candidates and to promote women’s safety in public transport.

Said Pinki, a 24-year-old trainee, “I could not study after Class 12 due to financial constraints. So, I joined a cab service and learnt driving. I still work there… I wanted to become a bus driver but the training fee at Burari was expensive… When I found out that the government is providing training for free, I applied.”

Officials said a month’s training to learn to drive a bus at the Burari centre usually costs around Rs 15,000-Rs 25,000.

Preeta, who drives a cab, said she wants to set an example for other women: “My parents were against my profession and said it wasn’t suitable for a woman… but I didn’t relent. I am the only woman cab driver in my colony… Now, my parents feel proud that their daughter is going to drive a bus… I will also complete my graduation this year. I don’t want people to say that bus drivers are uneducated…”

The training programme was also attended by Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra, MDs of DTC and DIMTS and senior officials in the transport department and Ashok Leyland.

Gahlot said: “Delhi, in the past few years, has been making strides towards women’s participation in transport. Our new buses are low floor, automatic and very easy to drive, and we are excited to see more women drivers in the coming years.”

Transport commissioner Ashish Kundra added: “Women can fly planes, so why not drive buses! The Delhi government sponsors the first batch of 40 women bus drivers. Another 150 will quickly follow.”

Officials said training will be imparted to eligible candidates in five batches. Those applying should be residents of Delhi and have a valid LMV licence, which is a pre-qualification for upgradation to the HMV category.