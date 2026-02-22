Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat vs Meerut Metro trains: Check top speed, features, stoppages

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat vs Meerut Metro project: The full stretch of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor, along with the Meerut Metro project, is set to become operational from today. Spanning 82.15 km, the Namo Bharat corridor is India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), connecting Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh. On the other hand, the 23-km Meerut Metro line runs from Meerut South to the Modipuram Depot.

Here’s a look at the speed, stoppages and key features of the Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro trains:

Namo Bharat vs Meerut Metro trains: Top Speed

The Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat train features a design speed of 180 kmph, a maximum operational speed of 160 kmph and an average speed of around 90 kmph.