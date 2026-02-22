Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat vs Meerut Metro trains: Check top speed, features, stoppages

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat vs Meerut Metro Corridor: Spanning 82.15 km, the Namo Bharat corridor is India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), connecting Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh.

Written by: Anish Mondal
Feb 22, 2026
Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat vs Meerut Metro trains (Image: NCRTC)Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat vs Meerut Metro trains (Image: NCRTC)
Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat vs Meerut Metro project: The full stretch of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor, along with the Meerut Metro project, is set to become operational from today. Spanning 82.15 km, the Namo Bharat corridor is India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), connecting Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh. On the other hand, the 23-km Meerut Metro line runs from Meerut South to the Modipuram Depot.

Here’s a look at the speed, stoppages and key features of the Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro trains:

Namo Bharat vs Meerut Metro trains: Top Speed

The Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat train features a design speed of 180 kmph, a maximum operational speed of 160 kmph and an average speed of around 90 kmph.

Meanwhile, the Meerut Metro is set to be the country’s fastest metro system, with trains designed for a top speed of 135 kmph and a maximum operational speed of 120 kmph.

Namo Bharat vs Meerut Metro trains: Stoppages

During its journey between Delhi and Meerut, the Namo Bharat train will halt at 16 stations. These are: Sarai Kale Khan, New Ashok Nagar, Anand Vihar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Duhai Depot, Muradnagar, Modi Nagar South, Modi Nagar North, Meerut South, Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul and Modipuram.

The Meerut Metro train will halt at 13 stations. These are: Meerut South, Partapur, Rithani, Shatabdi Nagar, Bramhapuri, Meerut Central, Bhaisali, Begumpul, MES Colony, Daurli, Meerut North, Modipuram and Modipuram Depot.

Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat train: Features

  • Namo Bharat train coaches have transverse 2×2 seats.
  • Optimized aisle width with grab handles and rails for a comfortable journey for standing passengers, overhead luggage rack, mobile/laptop charging sockets, and
    adequate legroom.
  • Double-glazed, tempered large safety glass windows that offer passengers a panoramic view of the outside.
  • Equipped with a public announcement & display system, dynamic route map display, and an infotainment display, along with emergency communication facilities. The
    train is designed for modern visual and audio announcements that orient passengers with information about the next stop, final destination, etc.
  • Automatic plug-in type wide doors reducing air friction and noise.
  • CCTV, fire & smoke detector, fire extinguisher and door indicator.
  • Universally accessible- Dedicated wheelchair space located near the train doorway for easy access.
  • Proven lightweight and compact propulsion system with high reliability and performance requirements.
  • Designed keeping in mind the high acceleration and high deceleration that the train needs to undergo given the maximum operational speed of 160kmph and stations at every 5-10km.
  • These modern trains have push buttons for the selective opening of doors on a need basis. This eliminates the requirement of opening all doors at every station, thus leading to energy savings.
  • Every train has a Premium Coach (one coach per train) with more spacious, comfortable and reclining seats which is accessible through a special lounge at the platform level.
  • One coach on every train is reserved for women passengers as well.
  • All stations have Platform Screen Doors (PSDs) for the safety of the passengers. The train doors are integrated with PSDs.
Meerut Metro trains: Features

  • Meerut Metro’s design embodies a modern aesthetic, prioritizing passenger comfort, safety, and security.
  • The coaches are air-conditioned, having luggage racks, grab handles, CCTV cameras, USB mobile charging facilities, dynamic route maps, and many other modern conveniences.
  • Meerut Metro are three-car trainsets with ergonomically designed 2×2 transverse and longitudinal seating arrangements with comfortable cushioned seats. More than 700 passengers can travel in a train, with a seating capacity of 173.
  • Prioritizing safety, Platform Screen Doors (PSDs) will be installed at all stations synchronized with metro operations and also help in ensuring crowd management.
  • Selective door opening via push buttons reduces energy consumption.
  • Safety measures like passenger emergency communication system, fire extinguishers, alarms, and talk-back systems are integrated.
  • There will be a specific reserved seating arrangement in each coach of the metro train for women passengers and senior citizens.
  • Both stations and trains are universally accessible, with dedicated space for medical stretchers/ wheelchairs in emergencies. The metro stations also have spacious lifts to accommodate medical stretchers and wheelchairs.
  • The exterior of Meerut Metro trainsets sports an attractive and modern color combination of fluorescent green, blue, and orange that conveys technological advancement and the aspirations of the people of a ‘New India.’

