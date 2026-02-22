Sarai Kale Khan-Modipuram Namo Bharat train starts today: Check fare, stops, timings, parking spaces

Sarai Kale Khan–Modipuram Namo Bharat: Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat train services between Sarai Kale Khan and Modipuram commence today, offering faster regional connectivity. Here are fare details, travel time, route stops and timings.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readFeb 22, 2026 02:25 PM IST
The Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat train is expected to cover the 82.15-km journey in under an hour.The Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat train is expected to cover the 82.15-km journey in under an hour. (Image: NCRTC)
Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat train: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) will commence commercial operations of the Namo Bharat train from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh from 6 PM onwards. The train is expected to cover the 82.15-km journey in under an hour.

With the inauguration of the remaining stretch of the Namo Bharat section by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor has become the country’s first fully operational Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).

Also Read | Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor: How India’s 1st RRTS could transform travel experience in NCR

Sarai Kale Khan-Modipuram Namo Bharat train: Stoppages

During its journey between Sarai Kale Khan and Modipuram Depot, the Namo Bharat train will halt at 14 stations. These are: New Ashok Nagar, Anand Vihar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Duhai Depot, Muradnagar, Modi Nagar South, Modi Nagar North, Meerut South, Shatabdi Nagar and Begumpul.

Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat train: Timings

The Delhi–Meerut Namo Bharat train will operate daily from 6 am to 10 pm, with services running at intervals of around 10 minutes. Stations along the corridor are located roughly 5-10 km apart. The train is designed for a top speed of 180 kmph and will run at a maximum operational speed of 160 kmph.

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat train: Ticket Price

The minimum fare for travelling on the Namo Bharat train is Rs 20, while the maximum fare goes up to Rs 210. This means that if a person travels from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Modipuram, they will have to pay Rs 210 for the standard coach. However, passengers opting for the premium coach will have to pay around 20% more than the standard fare.

नमो भारत
FARE MATRIX
मेरठ मेट्रो
Inter-station fares (INR) across 23 stations — Sahibabad to Modipuram Depot
Namo Bharat: Standard ₹20–₹210  |  Premium: +20%
Meerut Metro: ₹20–₹60
🔍 Filter:
STATIONS AS1Z00A01A02A03A04A05A06AS2 A07A08A09A10A11A12A13A14A15 A16A17A18A19A20A21AS3
JangpuraAS1X₹20₹30₹50₹70₹80₹100₹110₹120₹120₹140₹150₹160₹180₹180₹200₹200₹200₹200₹200₹200₹210₹210₹210₹210
Sarai Kale KhanZ00₹20X₹30₹50₹60₹80₹90₹100₹110₹120₹140₹140₹160₹170₹180₹180₹190₹190₹200₹200₹210₹210₹210₹210₹210
New Ashok NagarA01₹30₹30X₹30₹50₹60₹70₹80₹90₹100₹120₹130₹150₹160₹160₹160₹170₹170₹180₹180₹190₹200₹200₹200₹200
Anand ViharA02₹50₹50₹30X₹30₹40₹50₹60₹100₹80₹90₹100₹120₹140₹140₹140₹140₹160₹160₹160₹170₹180₹180₹180₹180
SahibabadA03₹70₹60₹50₹30X₹30₹30₹40₹50₹60₹80₹90₹110₹120₹130₹130₹140₹140₹140₹140₹160₹160₹160₹160₹160
GhaziabadA04₹80₹80₹60₹40₹30X₹20₹30₹40₹40₹60₹80₹100₹110₹110₹120₹120₹120₹120₹130₹140₹140₹150₹150₹150
GuldharA05₹100₹90₹70₹50₹30₹20X₹20₹30₹30₹50₹60₹80₹100₹100₹100₹110₹110₹120₹120₹130₹140₹140₹140₹140
DuhaiA06₹110₹100₹80₹60₹40₹30₹20X₹20₹20₹40₹50₹60₹80₹100₹100₹100₹100₹110₹110₹120₹120₹120₹120₹120
Duhai DepotAS2₹120₹110₹90₹70₹50₹30₹30₹20X₹30₹40₹60₹80₹90₹100₹100₹110₹110₹110₹110₹120₹130₹130₹130₹130
MuradnagarA07₹120₹120₹100₹80₹60₹40₹30₹20₹30X₹20₹30₹60₹70₹70₹80₹80₹90₹90₹100₹110₹110₹110₹110₹110
Modinagar SouthA08₹140₹140₹120₹90₹80₹60₹50₹40₹40₹20X₹20₹40₹50₹60₹60₹70₹70₹80₹80₹90₹90₹90₹90₹90
Modinagar NorthA09₹150₹140₹130₹100₹90₹80₹60₹50₹60₹30₹20X₹30₹40₹50₹60₹60₹60₹70₹80₹80₹80₹80₹80₹80
Meerut SouthA10₹160₹160₹150₹120₹110₹100₹80₹60₹80₹60₹40₹30X₹20₹20₹20₹30₹30₹40₹40₹50₹50₹60₹60₹60
PartapurA11₹180₹170₹160₹140₹120₹110₹100₹80₹90₹70₹50₹40₹20X₹20₹20₹20₹30₹30₹30₹40₹50₹50₹50₹60
RithaniA12₹180₹180₹160₹140₹130₹110₹100₹90₹100₹70₹60₹50₹20₹20X₹20₹20₹20₹20₹30₹30₹50₹50₹50₹50
Shatabdi NagarA13₹200₹180₹160₹140₹130₹120₹100₹100₹100₹80₹60₹60₹20₹20₹20X₹20₹20₹20₹20₹30₹30₹30₹40₹50
BrahmpuriA14₹200₹190₹170₹140₹140₹120₹110₹100₹110₹80₹70₹60₹30₹20₹20₹20X₹20₹20₹20₹20₹30₹30₹30₹50
Meerut CentralA15₹200₹190₹170₹160₹140₹120₹110₹100₹110₹90₹70₹60₹30₹30₹20₹20₹20X₹20₹20₹20₹30₹30₹40₹50
BhaisaliA16₹200₹200₹180₹160₹140₹120₹120₹100₹110₹90₹80₹70₹40₹30₹20₹20₹20₹20X₹20₹20₹20₹30₹30₹40
BegumpulA17₹200₹200₹180₹160₹140₹130₹120₹110₹110₹90₹80₹60₹40₹30₹30₹20₹20₹20₹20X₹20₹20₹20₹30₹30
MES ColonyA18₹200₹210₹190₹170₹160₹140₹130₹120₹120₹110₹90₹80₹50₹40₹30₹30₹20₹20₹20₹20X₹20₹20₹20₹30
DaurliA19₹210₹210₹200₹180₹160₹140₹140₹120₹130₹110₹90₹80₹50₹50₹50₹30₹30₹30₹20₹20₹20X₹20₹20₹20
Meerut NorthA20₹210₹210₹200₹180₹160₹150₹140₹120₹130₹110₹90₹80₹60₹50₹50₹30₹30₹30₹30₹20₹20₹20X₹20₹20
ModipuramA21₹210₹210₹200₹180₹160₹150₹140₹120₹130₹110₹90₹80₹60₹50₹50₹40₹30₹40₹30₹30₹20₹20₹20X₹20
Modipuram DepotAS3₹210₹210₹200₹180₹160₹150₹140₹120₹130₹110₹90₹80₹60₹60₹50₹50₹50₹50₹40₹30₹30₹20₹20₹20X
• Fares shown are Standard fares in INR  |  Premium Fare = Standard + 20% • X = Same station  |  Source: Meerut Metro / Namo Bharat official fare chart
Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor: Parking Facilties

Five stations: Ghaziabad, Meerut South, Sarai Kale Khan, Guldhar and Modipuram, have the largest parking facilities along the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor. Here’s the details of how many four-wheelers and two-wheelers can be accommodated at these stations at a time.

Adequate Parking Spaces at Namo Bharat Stations

Top 5 stations with the largest parking capacity
Four-wheelers
Two-wheelers
Bar = relative capacity
Station Four-wheelers Two-wheelers
Ghaziabad 370
632
Meerut South 289
854
Sarai Kale Khan 266
837
Guldhar 191
848
Modipuram 137
1,248
TOTAL (5 stations) 1,253 spots 4,419 spots
* Stations with the largest parking spaces  |  Source: Namo Bharat / Meerut Metro
Anish Mondal
twitter

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

