Sarai Kale Khan-Modipuram Namo Bharat train starts today: Check fare, stops, timings, parking spaces

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat train: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) will commence commercial operations of the Namo Bharat train from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh from 6 PM onwards. The train is expected to cover the 82.15-km journey in under an hour.

With the inauguration of the remaining stretch of the Namo Bharat section by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor has become the country’s first fully operational Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).

Sarai Kale Khan-Modipuram Namo Bharat train: Stoppages

During its journey between Sarai Kale Khan and Modipuram Depot, the Namo Bharat train will halt at 14 stations. These are: New Ashok Nagar, Anand Vihar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Duhai Depot, Muradnagar, Modi Nagar South, Modi Nagar North, Meerut South, Shatabdi Nagar and Begumpul.