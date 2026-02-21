Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor: How India’s 1st RRTS could transform travel experience in NCR

Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor update: With the inauguration of 27-km stretch of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 22, connectivity across the National Capital Region (NCR) is set to improve further. Once the entire 82.15-km corridor is opened, the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor will become the country’s first fully operational Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project. The project will also give a boost to the regional economy.
According to NCRTC (National Capital Region Transport Corporation), the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat project is a new, dedicated, high speed, high capacity, comfortable commuter service connecting regional nodes in NCR. The Namo Bharat is different from conventional Railway as it will provide reliable, high frequency, point-to- point regional travel at high speed along dedicated path way, it said.
Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat train (Image: NCRTC)
Here’s how India’s first RRTS could transform travel experience in Delhi-NCR
Less travel time
At present, travelling about 80-km distance from Delhi to Meerut by road takes about 1 hour 30 minutes. However, once the Namo Bharat begins operations between Sarai Kale Khan and Modipuram, the journey time will drop to under an hour.
Faster mobility
The Namo Bharat train features a design speed of 180 kmph, an operational top speed of 160 kmph, and an average speed of around 90 kmph, enabling significantly faster regional connectivity. Thus, with the introduction of the high-speed Namo Bharat train, the project is expected to significantly reduce travel time and offer a faster option for daily passengers.
The Namo Bharat train coaches have transverse 2×2 seats. It also has a Premium Coach (one coach per train) with more spacious, comfortable and reclining seats which is accessible through a special lounge at the platform level.
Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat train (Image: NCRTC)
Interchange facilities with Delhi Metro stations
The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor will provide interchange facilities with four stations of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). At present, only 55 km stretch between New Ashok Nagar and Meerut South is operational, offering three Metro interchanges – Ghaziabad, Anand Vihar and New Ashok Nagar.
Once the entire corridor becomes operational, a fourth interchange at Sarai Kale Khan will be added, taking the total number of Delhi Metro connectivity points to four.
Integrated ticketing system
The passengers of Namo Bharat train travelling from Meerut to Delhi and vice versa can book QR code tickets for both Namo Bharat and Delhi Metro services by using Mobile Apps of either of these systems. In addition, Namo Bharat commuters can also book Indian Railways tickets directly by clicking the IRCTC icon available on the Namo Bharat app.
Similarly, IRCTC passengers, after booking a train ticket with Delhi as their destination, can book Namo Bharat tickets by opening their booking details on the IRCTC Rail Connect app and clicking the NCRTC icon. Thus, one can seamlessly travel in Delhi-NCR.
Safety
All the Namo Bharat stations are equipped with platform screen doors (PSDs) for enhanced commuter safety. Apart from these, one coach on every train is reserved for women passengers. The Namo Bharat train is equipped with CCTV cameras, fire and smoke detector, fire extinguisher, door indicator and emergency communication facilities, among others.
