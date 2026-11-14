Anand Vihar-Ghaziabad in 8 minutes: Namo Bharat corridor to get 8 fast trains from Monday

Anand Vihar to Ghaziabad in just eight minutes, and Anand Vihar to Begumpul in Meerut in 36 minutes. Commuters on the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor will soon be able to make these journeys faster, with eight additional limited-stop trains set to start running during peak hours from Monday.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) will introduce these services during morning and evening rush hours, with the fast trains stopping at only five stations — Sarai Kale Khan, Anand Vihar, Ghaziabad, Begumpul and Modipuram.

The entire 82-km corridor will be covered in less than 50 minutes, according to the NCRTC. Covering the entire stretch usually takes an hour.