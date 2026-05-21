Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor to get 8 additional train trips during peak hours

Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor update: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has announced the operation of eight additional train trips during peak hours on the country’s first Namo Bharat corridor. The 82.15-km-long Namo Bharat corridor stretches from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh. It is also the country’s first fully operational Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).

According to NCRTC, the additional services are being introduced to ease commuter rush and further strengthen public transport accessibility across the corridor.

“In a move aimed at enhancing commuter convenience and addressing increasing travel demand, the NCRTC has introduced eight additional Namo Bharat train trips during peak hours on the Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut corridor from tomorrow.