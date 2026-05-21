Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor to get 8 additional train trips during peak hours

Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor update: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has announced the operation of eight additional train trips during peak hours on the country’s first Namo Bharat corridor. The 82.15-km-long Namo Bharat corridor stretches from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh. It is also the country’s first fully operational Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).
According to NCRTC, the additional services are being introduced to ease commuter rush and further strengthen public transport accessibility across the corridor.
“In a move aimed at enhancing commuter convenience and addressing increasing travel demand, the NCRTC has introduced eight additional Namo Bharat train trips during peak hours on the Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut corridor from tomorrow.
The initiative has also been undertaken to facilitate greater use of public transport at a time when advisories have encouraged reduced dependence on private vehicles amid global energy uncertainties,” it said in a statement.
NCRTC increases train frequency on Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor
Under the revised schedule, the NCRTC will operate four additional trips during morning peak hours between 8:00 am and 11:00 am, while four more trips will run during evening peak hours between 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm between Sarai Kale Khan and Meerut South stations. “To support these additional services, two additional trains have been introduced,” it added.
Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat train: Passenger ridership
Recently, the NCRTC said that the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor witnessed a steady rise in ridership and is now recording an average daily footfall of nearly one lakh commuters.
Sarai Kale Khan-Modipuram Namo Bharat train: Stoppages
During its journey between Sarai Kale Khan and Modipuram Depot, the Namo Bharat train will halt at 14 stations. These are: New Ashok Nagar, Anand Vihar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Duhai Depot, Muradnagar, Modi Nagar South, Modi Nagar North, Meerut South, Shatabdi Nagar and Begumpul.
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Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat train: Ticket Price
The minimum fare for travelling on the Namo Bharat train is Rs 20, while the maximum fare goes up to Rs 210. This means that if a person travels from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Modipuram, they will have to pay Rs 210 for the standard coach. However, passengers opting for the premium coach will have to pay around 20% more than the standard fare.
नमो भारत
FARE MATRIX
मेरठ मेट्रो
Inter-station fares (INR) across 23 stations — Sahibabad to Modipuram Depot
Namo Bharat: Standard ₹20–₹210 | Premium: +20%
Meerut Metro: ₹20–₹60
🔍 Filter:
STATIONS
AS1
Z00
A01
A02
A03
A04
A05
A06
AS2
A07
A08
A09
A10
A11
A12
A13
A14
A15
A16
A17
A18
A19
A20
A21
AS3
JangpuraAS1
X
₹20
₹30
₹50
₹70
₹80
₹100
₹110
₹120
₹120
₹140
₹150
₹160
₹180
₹180
₹200
₹200
₹200
₹200
₹200
₹200
₹210
₹210
₹210
₹210
Sarai Kale KhanZ00
₹20
X
₹30
₹50
₹60
₹80
₹90
₹100
₹110
₹120
₹140
₹140
₹160
₹170
₹180
₹180
₹190
₹190
₹200
₹200
₹210
₹210
₹210
₹210
₹210
New Ashok NagarA01
₹30
₹30
X
₹30
₹50
₹60
₹70
₹80
₹90
₹100
₹120
₹130
₹150
₹160
₹160
₹160
₹170
₹170
₹180
₹180
₹190
₹200
₹200
₹200
₹200
Anand ViharA02
₹50
₹50
₹30
X
₹30
₹40
₹50
₹60
₹100
₹80
₹90
₹100
₹120
₹140
₹140
₹140
₹140
₹160
₹160
₹160
₹170
₹180
₹180
₹180
₹180
SahibabadA03
₹70
₹60
₹50
₹30
X
₹30
₹30
₹40
₹50
₹60
₹80
₹90
₹110
₹120
₹130
₹130
₹140
₹140
₹140
₹140
₹160
₹160
₹160
₹160
₹160
GhaziabadA04
₹80
₹80
₹60
₹40
₹30
X
₹20
₹30
₹40
₹40
₹60
₹80
₹100
₹110
₹110
₹120
₹120
₹120
₹120
₹130
₹140
₹140
₹150
₹150
₹150
GuldharA05
₹100
₹90
₹70
₹50
₹30
₹20
X
₹20
₹30
₹30
₹50
₹60
₹80
₹100
₹100
₹100
₹110
₹110
₹120
₹120
₹130
₹140
₹140
₹140
₹140
DuhaiA06
₹110
₹100
₹80
₹60
₹40
₹30
₹20
X
₹20
₹20
₹40
₹50
₹60
₹80
₹100
₹100
₹100
₹100
₹110
₹110
₹120
₹120
₹120
₹120
₹120
Duhai DepotAS2
₹120
₹110
₹90
₹70
₹50
₹30
₹30
₹20
X
₹30
₹40
₹60
₹80
₹90
₹100
₹100
₹110
₹110
₹110
₹110
₹120
₹130
₹130
₹130
₹130
MuradnagarA07
₹120
₹120
₹100
₹80
₹60
₹40
₹30
₹20
₹30
X
₹20
₹30
₹60
₹70
₹70
₹80
₹80
₹90
₹90
₹100
₹110
₹110
₹110
₹110
₹110
Modinagar SouthA08
₹140
₹140
₹120
₹90
₹80
₹60
₹50
₹40
₹40
₹20
X
₹20
₹40
₹50
₹60
₹60
₹70
₹70
₹80
₹80
₹90
₹90
₹90
₹90
₹90
Modinagar NorthA09
₹150
₹140
₹130
₹100
₹90
₹80
₹60
₹50
₹60
₹30
₹20
X
₹30
₹40
₹50
₹60
₹60
₹60
₹70
₹80
₹80
₹80
₹80
₹80
₹80
Meerut SouthA10
₹160
₹160
₹150
₹120
₹110
₹100
₹80
₹60
₹80
₹60
₹40
₹30
X
₹20
₹20
₹20
₹30
₹30
₹40
₹40
₹50
₹50
₹60
₹60
₹60
PartapurA11
₹180
₹170
₹160
₹140
₹120
₹110
₹100
₹80
₹90
₹70
₹50
₹40
₹20
X
₹20
₹20
₹20
₹30
₹30
₹30
₹40
₹50
₹50
₹50
₹60
RithaniA12
₹180
₹180
₹160
₹140
₹130
₹110
₹100
₹90
₹100
₹70
₹60
₹50
₹20
₹20
X
₹20
₹20
₹20
₹20
₹30
₹30
₹50
₹50
₹50
₹50
Shatabdi NagarA13
₹200
₹180
₹160
₹140
₹130
₹120
₹100
₹100
₹100
₹80
₹60
₹60
₹20
₹20
₹20
X
₹20
₹20
₹20
₹20
₹30
₹30
₹30
₹40
₹50
BrahmpuriA14
₹200
₹190
₹170
₹140
₹140
₹120
₹110
₹100
₹110
₹80
₹70
₹60
₹30
₹20
₹20
₹20
X
₹20
₹20
₹20
₹20
₹30
₹30
₹30
₹50
Meerut CentralA15
₹200
₹190
₹170
₹160
₹140
₹120
₹110
₹100
₹110
₹90
₹70
₹60
₹30
₹30
₹20
₹20
₹20
X
₹20
₹20
₹20
₹30
₹30
₹40
₹50
BhaisaliA16
₹200
₹200
₹180
₹160
₹140
₹120
₹120
₹100
₹110
₹90
₹80
₹70
₹40
₹30
₹20
₹20
₹20
₹20
X
₹20
₹20
₹20
₹30
₹30
₹40
BegumpulA17
₹200
₹200
₹180
₹160
₹140
₹130
₹120
₹110
₹110
₹90
₹80
₹60
₹40
₹30
₹30
₹20
₹20
₹20
₹20
X
₹20
₹20
₹20
₹30
₹30
MES ColonyA18
₹200
₹210
₹190
₹170
₹160
₹140
₹130
₹120
₹120
₹110
₹90
₹80
₹50
₹40
₹30
₹30
₹20
₹20
₹20
₹20
X
₹20
₹20
₹20
₹30
DaurliA19
₹210
₹210
₹200
₹180
₹160
₹140
₹140
₹120
₹130
₹110
₹90
₹80
₹50
₹50
₹50
₹30
₹30
₹30
₹20
₹20
₹20
X
₹20
₹20
₹20
Meerut NorthA20
₹210
₹210
₹200
₹180
₹160
₹150
₹140
₹120
₹130
₹110
₹90
₹80
₹60
₹50
₹50
₹30
₹30
₹30
₹30
₹20
₹20
₹20
X
₹20
₹20
ModipuramA21
₹210
₹210
₹200
₹180
₹160
₹150
₹140
₹120
₹130
₹110
₹90
₹80
₹60
₹50
₹50
₹40
₹30
₹40
₹30
₹30
₹20
₹20
₹20
X
₹20
Modipuram DepotAS3
₹210
₹210
₹200
₹180
₹160
₹150
₹140
₹120
₹130
₹110
₹90
₹80
₹60
₹60
₹50
₹50
₹50
₹50
₹40
₹30
₹30
₹20
₹20
₹20
X
• Fares shown are Standard fares in INR | Premium Fare = Standard + 20%
• X = Same station | Source: Meerut Metro / Namo Bharat official fare chart
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More