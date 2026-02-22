‘Delhi-Meerut in 55 minutes’: PM Modi dedicates India’s first full high-speed RRTS Corridor and country’s fastest Metro; Know who will benefit

The Delhi-Meerut corridor is the first of several RRTS lines planned to connect parts of the National Capital Region.

By: Express News Service
Feb 22, 2026
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the country’s first regional rapid transit system (RRTS), cutting the travel time between Delhi and Meerut in Uttar Pradesh to just under an hour.

The 82-km Namo Bharat Delhi-Meerut corridor with 16 stations connecting the urban centres of Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Modinagar, and Meerut with Delhi, will allow people to live outside Delhi but commute to the national capital for work.

It has been built at a cost of around Rs 30,000 crore. At present, 55 km of the corridor between New Ashok Nagar and Meerut South is open to the public.

PM Modi on Sunday opened the 5-km stretch in Delhi (between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar) and the 21 km stretch between Meerut South and Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh.

He also inaugurated the 23-km-long Meerut Metro line between Meerut South and Modipuram.

Namo Bharat is a rail-based, high-speed, and high-frequency transit system with a design speed of 180 kmph and an average speed of 90 kmph.

The Delhi-Meerut corridor is the first of several RRTS lines planned to connect parts of the National Capital Region. The Delhi-Karnal corridor and a portion of the Delhi-Alwar corridor are slated to be approved within this financial year, NCRTC officers have told The Indian Express.

All of these corridors are planned to converge at Sarai Kale Khan station in Delhi, which was one of the stations inaugurated on Sunday. It is strategically located as a major multi-modal hub, seamlessly connecting Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, Delhi Metro’s Pink Line, Veer Haqeeqat Rai ISBT, and Ring Road, the government said.

After Sarai Kale Khan, the train will stop at New Ashok Nagar, Anand Vihar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Duhai Depot, Muradnagar, Modi Nagar South, Modi Nagar North, Meerut South, Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul, and Modipuram.

