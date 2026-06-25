ED launches probe into Rs 350 crore medical procurement fraud case

This comes after the ACB last week arrested Dr Vinod Kumar Ranga in the case over alleged discrepancies in the procurement of medicines and medical equipment for government hospitals in the national capital. (Image generated using AI)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a probe into medical equipment and medicine procurement fraud case linked to the Central Procurement Agency (CPA), which was so far being probed by the Delhi government’s Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB). Investigators suspect that tailor-made specifications during the procurements were framed to favour select suppliers, and genuine competitors were excluded from the bidding process. Government funds worth more than Rs 350 crore were allegedly misutilised, according to sources.

The ED, which is the first central agency to launch an investigation into the alleged fraud, has sought records and documents pertaining to CPA and the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. It has also sought details such as procurement of portable X-ray machines, C-Arm radiological equipment, anesthesia workstations, oral rehydration solution (ORS), bed sheets covers, surgical items, including dressings, sutures, cannulas and gloves, and medicines.