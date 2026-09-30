Delhi government sanctions prosecution of 3 officials in medical scam

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The Delhi government has granted sanction to prosecute three government officials arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) in connection with an alleged Rs 700-crore medical equipment procurement scam, The Indian Express has learnt.
The three officials are Dr Vinod Kumar Ranga, former Central Procurement Agency (CPA) head of office — the nodal agency for supplying medicines, vaccines and medical equipment to Delhi government hospitals and healthcare facilities; Dr Vatsala Aggarwal, former Director General of Health Services (DGHS); and Neeraj Chopra, former CPA deputy controller of accounts.
Following their arrests, the ACB had been seeking the government’s approval to prosecute them for months.
While Ranga was arrested on June 18, Aggarwal and Chopra were arrested in July.
Till date, besides the three, pharmaceutical trader Rajiv Rangila, the alleged mastermind in the case, has been arrested in connection with the alleged scam involving the procurement of medicines, surgical equipment, hospital bedsheets, X-ray machines, and anaesthesia equipment at allegedly inflated prices for government hospitals.
According to the ACB, Ranga received documents from suppliers related to rate fixation, and subsequently placed them before a tender committee responsible for the procurement process. Aggarwal was allegedly aware of the irregularities in the procurement process while serving as DGHS but allowed the files to proceed. Chopra has been accused of processing and approving payments despite objections raised by officials in the Accounts department.
The ACB has filed a chargesheet of around 12,000 pages before the court. According to the agency, it is still examining the alleged roles of other doctors, government employees and persons associated with outsourced services in the case.
The investigation has revealed that the tender was awarded to alleged shell companies operated by Rangila and his associates in violation of the government e-marketplace (GeM) procurement system. Objections raised by Accounts department officials over payments made in violation of procurement rules were allegedly ignored.
Also, several files relating to tenders and work orders were reportedly found missing from the Secretariat during the preliminary inquiry.
The ACB is investigating the alleged proceeds of the transactions, including properties linked to the case, as well as whether the network has spread across Delhi, Haryana and Uttarakhand, officials said.
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