Delhi government sanctions prosecution of 3 officials in medical scam

The investigation has revealed that the tender was awarded to alleged shell companies operated by Rangila and his associates in violation of the government e-marketplace (GeM) procurement system. (Credits: Unsplash)

The Delhi government has granted sanction to prosecute three government officials arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) in connection with an alleged Rs 700-crore medical equipment procurement scam, The Indian Express has learnt.

The three officials are Dr Vinod Kumar Ranga, former Central Procurement Agency (CPA) head of office — the nodal agency for supplying medicines, vaccines and medical equipment to Delhi government hospitals and healthcare facilities; Dr Vatsala Aggarwal, former Director General of Health Services (DGHS); and Neeraj Chopra, former CPA deputy controller of accounts.

Following their arrests, the ACB had been seeking the government’s approval to prosecute them for months.