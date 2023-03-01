Delhi Medical Council suspends doctor for providing fake medical certificate to man on trial

The Delhi Medical Council (DMC) has suspended a doctor from its State Medical Register for a year for issuing a fake medical certificate to a man on trial in the Delhi High Court without examining him.

The doctor was suspended on February 9. In the medical certificate, the doctor wrote that the man requires admission and surgery for a diagnosis of septic, infected sebaceous cyst-back.

However, as per information, available in the State Medical Register of Delhi Medical Council the doctor is registered with qualification of MBBS and MD (Anaesthesia). “Advising admission for surgery by an Anaesthetist is questionable,” the council said.

The council also found that the doctor had lied that he was the director of the pulmonology department at a private hospital. The doctor also did not deny that the medical certificate was issued by him to provide favours to the accused man.

The man was booked by the Delhi Police Special Cell under Section 174A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the stringent sections 3 (punishment for organised crimes) and 4 (punishment for possessing unaccountable wealth on behalf of a member of organised crime syndicate) of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crimes Act (MCOCA) in 2015.