Delhi medical colleges to offer new-age courses

The Delhi government has announced that it will offer new-age medical courses at state institutes to enhance the skills of nurses, pathologists, paramedics, physiotherapists and others.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia approved the proposal for the new courses recently.

The courses include a one-year Post Basic Diploma in Oncology Nursing at Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre, BSc Nursing Programme at Delhi Pharmaceuticals Sciences and Research University (DPSRU), Master of Physiotherapy (Sports) at Banarsidas Chandiwala Institute of Physiotherapy, re-validation of 3 years BSc (Medical Technology, Radiotherapy) at Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre, BSc. in Medical Laboratories at Hindu Rao Hospital, and a continuation of Bachelor of Physiotherapy Program at Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Institute of Physical Disabilities.

Speaking about the new courses, Sisodia said that Delhi needs well-trained hospital staff to cater to the health requirements of the city. “The Covid pandemic was an eye-opener for all of us and made us realise that besides doctors, we need well-trained paramedics, nurses, physiotherapists, pathologists, etc. in large numbers to cater to the emergent health needs of the residents of Delhi. These courses will give a push to enhance the skills of various health professionals who play a major role in day-to-day needs at the hospitals,” he said.

Sisodia added that these courses will enhance the career opportunities for students in the health sector.

Along with the new courses, the deputy CM also approved the upgradation of the Panna Dai School of Nursing to BSc. Nursing College for imparting a 4-year BSc (Nursing) programme with an intake capacity of 40 + 10% Economically Weaker Section students for the academic session 2022-23.

The intake of students in the recently approved courses is as follows:

* 20 students for one-year Post Basic Diploma in Oncology Nursing, Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre.

* 40 students for BSc Nursing Programme, Delhi Pharmaceuticals Sciences and Research University (DPSRU).

* Five students for Master of Physiotherapy (Sports) at Banarsidas Chandiwala Institute of Physiotherapy.

* Four students for 3-year BSc (Medical Technology, Radiotherapy) at Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre.

* 34 students for BSc. in Medical Laboratories at Hindu Rao Hospital.