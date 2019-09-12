Delhi MCDs step up fight against single-use plastic

The three municipal corporations of Delhi have intensified their fight against single-use plastic, with the North MCD planning to identify 500 institutional buildings and parks in its jurisdiction as plastic-free, and the East body requesting religious institutions under it to create a stock of reusable utensils to serve food.

Advertising

The South civic body, on its part, has launched a drive to check use of banned polybags during weekly markets. South MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti has also asked officials to devote two hours every day to ensure plastic ban is implemented.

Chairman of the standing committee of North body Jai Prakash said that 500 institutional buildings and parks, which will be developed as plastic-free zones, will be identified in a week. “The idea is to ensure these are plastic free by October 2,” he said.

The North body will further install boards outside these institutions, clearly indicating that the building has been declared plastic-free.

Advertising

Prakash added that plastic bottles will be replaced with those made of glass, and flex boards and banners will be banned in these places. Officials will also rope in NGOs which can provide fabric bags and other alternatives to replace plastic.

Chairman of Standing Committee of East MCD Sandeep Kapoor said that he has appealed to religious institutions to create a bartan bandar (utensils stock). East MCD commissioner Dilraj Kaur said that residents can segregate plastic waste, collect it and hand it over to East Corporation.

South body officials have been asked to ensure that plastics thicker than 50 microns, which are banned, are not used in markets. Bharti said he has asked officers to submit a weekly report.

BJP leader Vijay Goel distributed cloth bags at Palika Bazar market Wednesday.