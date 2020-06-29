Delhi: MCDs send notices to 130 over structural stability

In the first stage, the corporations surveyed schools and group housing societies as several people visit or live in these areas. Other buildings will be surveyed in the later stage. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) In the first stage, the corporations surveyed schools and group housing societies as several people visit or live in these areas. Other buildings will be surveyed in the later stage. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

At least 130 structures in the capital, including schools and housing societies, have been served notices by municipal corporations following a survey to identify the seismic stability of buildings under their jurisdictions.

The survey comes as at least 17 earthquakes were recorded between April 12 and June 8 in and around the capital, with magnitudes ranging between 4.5 and 1.8. Seven more earthquakes were recorded between June 8 and 28, all close to Rohtak.

The South Body has issued 77 notices to schools, residential group housing societies and institutions to submit a structure audit report, said a senior official. According to data given by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation, it has issued notices to 22 schools and 44 residential group housing societies in Shahdara South Zone. The North MCD is yet to corroborate data from the zones.

In the first stage, the corporations surveyed schools and group housing societies as several people visit or live in these areas. Other buildings will be surveyed in the later stage.

“As per the structural security of the building, its structure audit report along with the existing building plan will have to be submitted within 30 days from the date of notice at the East Corporation office,” said an EDMC spokesperson, adding that it has issued notices to constructions before 2001.

Earlier this month, the Delhi High Court had pulled up the Delhi government and municipal bodies for non-implementation of an action plan to ensure the seismic stability of buildings in the capital. It said the replies filed by the Delhi government and the municipal bodies, with regard to steps taken or proposed to make the city safe from earthquake, are just “paper tigers”.

